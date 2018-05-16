National CineMedia (NCMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of National CineMedia opened at $7.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 249,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $1,432,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,387,513 shares of company stock worth $7,889,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

