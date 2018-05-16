National CineMedia (NCMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.
Shares of National CineMedia opened at $7.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $7.51.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
