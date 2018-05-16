NanoString Technologies (NSTG) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) is one of 90 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NanoString Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 NanoString Technologies Competitors 496 1752 4632 160 2.63

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $114.90 million -$43.56 million -5.99 NanoString Technologies Competitors $1.05 billion $96.36 million -1.34

NanoString Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -36.62% -108.29% -31.72% NanoString Technologies Competitors -6,345.38% -61.52% -24.56%

Summary

NanoString Technologies competitors beat NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

