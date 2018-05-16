Nanoco (NANO) Insider Michael Edelman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nanoco (LON:NANO) insider Michael Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £8,600 ($11,665.76).

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 46.70 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Nanoco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.75 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.64).

Get Nanoco alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.91) price target on shares of Nanoco in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, licensing, and manufacture of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots, and semiconductor nanoparticles for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.