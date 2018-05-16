NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NC)

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.63. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.86%.

NACCO Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

