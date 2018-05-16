MVC Capital (MVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

MVC Capital opened at $10.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 41.20 and a current ratio of 41.20.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 108.96%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -176.47%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 3,889 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,123.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 979,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 2,500 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 946,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,415.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,889 shares of company stock worth $409,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 2,659.8% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 240,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 231,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in MVC Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MVC Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVC Capital during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

