Multi-Color (LABL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

LABL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Multi-Color from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Multi-Color from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $64.05 on Monday. Multi-Color has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Ari J. Benacerraf acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Oliver Apel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.68 per share, with a total value of $73,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,348. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,232,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,083,000 after purchasing an additional 332,879 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the first quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 27.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 210,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the first quarter worth approximately $9,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags.

