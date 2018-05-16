MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison (AVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,863.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,963,034. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

