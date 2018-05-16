MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $886,000 Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,167. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.