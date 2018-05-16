MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $536,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International opened at $103.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,879.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

