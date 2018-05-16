Mueller Water Products (MWA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2018 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

5/9/2018 – Mueller Water Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

5/8/2018 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2018 – Mueller Water Products had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

4/24/2018 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Mueller Water Products had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products traded up $0.08, reaching $11.78, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 820,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,510. Mueller Water Products Inc has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.37 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 655,742 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135,675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

