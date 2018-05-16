MTS Systems (MTSC) and Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Financial Contrast

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MTS Systems and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00

MTS Systems currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Given MTS Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of MTS Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of MTS Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTS Systems and Oxford Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.18 $25.08 million $2.22 23.49 Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.40% 8.03% 3.05% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Oxford Instruments does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MTS Systems beats Oxford Instruments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes. This segment also offers research tools for physical sciences; and process solutions for the etching of nanometre sized features, as well as provides nanolayer deposition and nanostructure controlled growth services. Its Industrial Products segment offers analytical X-ray fluorescence, laser induced breakdown spectroscopy, optical emission spectroscopy, and magnetic resonance (MR) instruments for the quality assurance and production optimization, as well as research tools; nuclear magnetic resonance instruments; and X-ray tubes. The company's Service segment offers refurbished and mobile CT and MRI equipment, maintenance services, and parts. Its products have applications in the agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals and oils, electronics, energy/environment, failure analysis, forensics, healthcare, industry and transport, information and communication tech, metals, minerals and mining, nanotechnology, quality control and compliance testing, research and academia, semiconductors, and textiles sectors. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

