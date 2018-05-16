MTN Group (MTNOY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, access, virtual private network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 217.2 million subscribers in 24 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

