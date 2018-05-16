M&T Bank Corp Has $2.89 Million Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $29.62 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 16,286 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $439,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,950 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $53,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,512 shares of company stock worth $5,005,583. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.04.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

