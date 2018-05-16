M&T Bank Corp Has $2.79 Million Stake in Regeneron (REGN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Regeneron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $1,997,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,070. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. Regeneron has a one year low of $299.75 and a one year high of $306.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $367.00 price target on shares of Regeneron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

