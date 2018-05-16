M&T Bank Corp Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods (TSN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 79,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,277,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods opened at $67.28 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

