Motco Has $177,000 Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Motco grew its position in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 530.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 127.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $275.87 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $282.59 per share, for a total transaction of $141,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.08, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

