Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB1) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 620 ($8.41) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 358.25 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($9.06).

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Richard Verdin bought 200 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £1,268 ($1,720.02). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 3,190 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £19,873.70 ($26,958.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,436.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

