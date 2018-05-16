Morrisons (MRW) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Morrisons (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Morrisons from GBX 245 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morrisons from GBX 235 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morrisons to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Morrisons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Morrisons in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.94 ($3.13).

Morrisons opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.43) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Morrisons has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.45).

In other Morrisons news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £226,000 ($306,565.38).

Morrisons Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It operates through 491 stores. The company is also involved in the manufacture and distribution of fresh food products; preparation and supply of seafood; processing of fresh meat; manufacture and distribution of morning goods and breads; investment, development, maintenance, and management of properties; produce packaging and purchasing; and the provision of leasing services.

