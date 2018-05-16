Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Lowered by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Societe Generale set a $61.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

