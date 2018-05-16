Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 94,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,386 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley opened at $54.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

