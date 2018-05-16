Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $48,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 34,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,276.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 60,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,345.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,889,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $61.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 38,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,803. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

