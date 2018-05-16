Montgomery Street Income Securities (MTS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Montgomery Street Income Securities (NYSE:MTS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Montgomery Street Income Securities earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4849068133753 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Montgomery Street Income Securities remained flat at $$17.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Montgomery Street Income Securities has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Montgomery Street Income Securities Company Profile

Montgomery Street Income Street Securities, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as is consistent with prudent investment risks, from a diversified portfolio primarily consisted of debt securities.

