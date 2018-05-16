Mondelez International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Shares of Mondelez International traded up $0.23, hitting $39.64, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 262,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,406. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,028,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.