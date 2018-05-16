Mondelez International (MDLZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.0317757359304 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of Mondelez International traded up $0.11, reaching $39.52, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 5,784,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

