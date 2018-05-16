Momo (MOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr lowered Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Momo in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Momo in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of MOMO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.56. Momo has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Momo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Momo by 31.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Momo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Momo by 24.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Momo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

