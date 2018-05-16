Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director John C. Molina sold 20,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,500,818.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,410 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $325,531.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,548 shares of company stock worth $6,631,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.