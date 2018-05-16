Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
Modine Manufacturing opened at $17.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $888.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.
