Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Modine Manufacturing opened at $17.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $888.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 2,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $59,593.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,752.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

