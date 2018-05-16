Mobile Mini (MINI) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of Mobile Mini worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 388,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mobile Mini opened at $45.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.18 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MINI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In related news, Director Frederick G. Mcnamee sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $353,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,953.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

