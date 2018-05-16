MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,474 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $576,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,581 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,082. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

