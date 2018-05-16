Mix Telematics (MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mix Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mix Telematics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mix Telematics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Mix Telematics stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Mix Telematics has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $465.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Mix Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Mix Telematics had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.93 million. Mix Telematics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Mix Telematics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mix Telematics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mix Telematics by 2,063.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mix Telematics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mix Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Mix Telematics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles.

