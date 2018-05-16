Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Medifast (MED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) by 122.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 108,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Medifast by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,222,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. Medifast has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

