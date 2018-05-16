Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,805 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $292,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,170.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $207,802.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of Sally Beauty opened at $15.47 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. Sally Beauty Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

