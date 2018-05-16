Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Geo Group Inc (GEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Geo Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Geo Group by 44,767.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 452,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Geo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,264.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geo Group stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Geo Group Inc has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Geo Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. Geo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.73%.

Geo Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Geo Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

