Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $679,000 Holdings in Liberty Global (LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 372,854 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,203,000 after acquiring an additional 277,245 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 205,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

