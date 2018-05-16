Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $555,000 Holdings in EPR Properties (EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 39.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

