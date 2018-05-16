Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) CEO Sells $424,000.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 185,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,157. The company has a market cap of $301.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. Mitek Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Mitek Systems Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

