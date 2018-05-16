Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 22,244 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.82 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $47.79 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

