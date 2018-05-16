Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ) Director Buys C$17,672.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Dana Howard Prince purchased 9,400 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,672.00.

Dana Howard Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Dana Howard Prince purchased 3,900 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,332.00.

Shares of Mirasol Resources opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$2.60.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. focuses on the discovery and exploration of precious metal and copper deposit properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects comprising nine claim blocks covering approximately 23,084 hectares located in northern Chile; the Altazor project covering approximately 22,860 hectares; the Rubi property totaling approximately 25,980 hectares located in Northern Chile; and Odin project, which covers 5,667 hectares in Chile.

