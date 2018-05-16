MindCoin (MND) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, MindCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $42,759.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MindCoin alerts:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004579 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000355 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About MindCoin

MND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto . The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.