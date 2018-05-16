Millennium Management LLC Invests $509,000 in CTS Co. (CTS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of CTS opened at $30.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

