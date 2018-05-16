Millennium Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 154,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund opened at $22.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

In other Templeton Dragon Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 31,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $713,092.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $49,962.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 250,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,273 and have sold 138,165 shares valued at $3,125,738.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Dragon Fund Inc

