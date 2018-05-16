Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HealthEquity (HQY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

In related news, insider Jon Kessler sold 20,442 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,124,718.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,557,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,342 shares of company stock worth $39,332,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

