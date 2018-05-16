Millennium Management LLC Buys 21,731 Shares of Clarus (CLAR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.36. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.65%. equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Clarus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra.

