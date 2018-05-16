Midstates Petroleum (MPO) CEO Buys $201,348.00 in Stock

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) CEO David J. Sambrooks acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,067.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Midstates Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 943,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 407,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 300,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPO. ValuEngine cut Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

