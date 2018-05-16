Micronet Enertec Technologies (MICT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micronet Enertec Technologies (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Micronet Enertec Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

Micronet Enertec Technologies traded up $0.14, hitting $1.36, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,710. Micronet Enertec Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micronet Enertec Technologies stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 187.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the quarter. Micronet Enertec Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned about 4.62% of Micronet Enertec Technologies worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company, through its subsidiary, Micronet Ltd., sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments.

