Micron Technology (MU) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.99 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of MU opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,809 shares of company stock worth $2,925,239 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

