MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $7.90

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 280363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

