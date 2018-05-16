MFA Financial (MFA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of MFA Financial opened at $7.68 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.33. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,246,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,284,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in MFA Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,720,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in MFA Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,678,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

