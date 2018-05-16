Metro Inc. (MRU) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 158.77% and a net margin of 41.75%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.60.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$41.73 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$38.32 and a 12 month high of C$46.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Carmine Fortino sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$187,200.00. Also, insider Simon Rivet sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$442,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,895 over the last 90 days.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

