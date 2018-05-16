Metro (B4B3) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($16.07) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.67) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($15.24) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.88) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a €13.00 ($15.48) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.67) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.04 ($17.91).

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.10 ($14.40) on Tuesday. Metro has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.45).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

